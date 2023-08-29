Manatee County: Level A residents must evacuate

Manatee County has issued evacuation orders ahead of Hurricane Idalia. Emergency shelters and sandbag pickups are still open.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Evacuations are underway in Manatee County as Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida's west coast.

As of 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28, Manatee County is under a mandatory evacuation order for all residents living in Level A. This includes all mobile homes and mobile home parks. There is also a voluntary evacuation order in place for Level B residents.

People are asked to leave for their own safety. They are encouraged to evacuate to the home of a friend or family member outside of the evacuation area.

As of today, there are three emergency shelters that are still open for residents who have nowhere else to go. There are also 11 spots open for people who still need to gather sandbags to help protect their homes from minor flooding.

Manatee County can expect winds starting tonight between 40-70 mph. Peak storm surge could reach 2-4 feet overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning. Between 4-8 inches of rainfall is expected across the area, with some local spots receiving more.

Residents of Manatee County can find more information on the storm's local impacts here by following our coverage and by checking the county's Severe Weather Information Center page.