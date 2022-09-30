1 dead after ATV overturns on washed-out roadway in Manatee County

One person is dead after an ATV flipped over when it entered a "washed-out" road, Florida Highway Patrol authorities say.
The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday in the area of 5200 Verna Bethany and Cline roads.
Authorities said there were six people on an ATV that were going eastbound on a shell-packed roadway. The driver continued going down the road and eventually, the vehicle overturned due to the dangerous conditions.
The passengers were reportedly thrown out of the vehicle, and a 22-year-old woman was killed. The other five people were not injured, a report reads. The report also says that no one was using a seatbelt.
The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit will continue to investigate the crash.