1 dead after ATV overturns on washed-out roadway in Manatee County

One driver and five passengers were reportedly thrown from the vehicle, and one person was killed.

Example video title will go here for this video

One person is dead after an ATV flipped over when it entered a "washed-out" road, Florida Highway Patrol authorities say.

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. on Friday in the area of 5200 Verna Bethany and Cline roads.

Authorities said there were six people on an ATV that were going eastbound on a shell-packed roadway. The driver continued going down the road and eventually, the vehicle overturned due to the dangerous conditions.

The passengers were reportedly thrown out of the vehicle, and a 22-year-old woman was killed. The other five people were not injured, a report reads. The report also says that no one was using a seatbelt.