Medical examiner: Number of deaths rise to 94 in wake of Hurricane Ian

All deaths were confirmed by the MEC spanning 15 counties.

FLORIDA, USA — As relief and recovery efforts continue after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida last week, the number of deaths continues to rise across the state.

The Florida District Medical Examiners report hurricane deaths to the Medical Examiners Commission following examinations and confirming the death is storm-related.

There are now 94 deaths connected to Hurricane Ian confirmed by the MEC from several counties, including:

Charlotte – 2

Collier – 5

Hardee – 4

Hendry – 2

Hillsborough – 1

Lake – 1

Lee – 50

Manatee – 3

Martin – 1

Monroe – 7

Osceola – 2

Polk – 2

Putnam – 3

Sarasota – 6

Volusia – 5

Additional updates will be provided as needed.

Here are resources and databases to report missing people, find disaster relief and get the latest announcements on state response.