TAMPA, Fla. -- Hillsborough County is deploying a second wave of emergency responders to the Florida Panhandle in the aftermath of deadly Hurricane Michael.

Twelve sheriff's deputies deployed to Panama City early Sunday morning. The group is relieving local deputies who were sent last week.

Deputies are hauling thousands of dollars worth of supplies bought with their own money -- including basic food and clothing for families who have lost their homes.

"If I could send the entire Office I would have done it immediately. Our State has suffered a catastrophic event, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's office is proud to answer the call to help with law enforcement, search and rescue and recovery efforts," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "You can not imagine the pride I feel at knowing our men and women are quietly helping make a difference to those who have lost everything. "

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue also sent a second wave of people Sunday morning. Eight local firefighter/paramedics and a strike team leader are bringing two fire engines to the Panhandle. They are being joined by teams from Sumter County, Flagler County and Villages Fire Rescue. Together, they will form a regional strike team with seven vehicles and 26 first responders. Their deployment is supposed to last a week.

