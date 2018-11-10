Michael made landfall as a hurricane Wednesday afternoon in the Florida Panhandle, with catastrophic 155-mph winds and storm surge creating damage not likely to be fully realized until later this morning.

Michael – now a tropical storm – continues to weaken over eastern Georgia.

2 p.m.

Tropical Storm Michael has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is about 25 miles south of Greensboro, North Carolina. The National Hurricane Center said Michael is producing flash flooding across parts of North Carolina and south-central Virginia.

A storm surge watch is in effect from Ocracoke Inlet to Duck in North Carolina. A tropical storm warning is in effect in Edisto Beach, South Carolina to Duck, North Carolina as well as Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds.

Michael is expected to move across central and eastern North Carolina and southeastern Virginia this evening, then move into the western Atlantic Ocean tonight.

11 a.m.

Tropical Storm Michael has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is about 35 miles south-southeast of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Michael producing heavy rainfall and tropical-storm-force wind gusts over much of South and North Carolina.

10:15 a.m.

8 a.m.

Tropical Storm Michael has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is about 40 miles west-northwest of Columbia, South Carolina.

The center of Michael is moving over South Carolina.

6:16 a.m.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management published its updated outage report. There are thousands of outages in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend area.

10-11 6:25 AM Outage Report pic.twitter.com/q9V2zgkN7Q — Florida SERT (@FLSERT) October 11, 2018

5 a.m.

Tropical Storm Michael has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and is about 30 miles west of Augusta, Georgia.

The storm surge warning has been discontinued for the Gulf coast of Florida. And, a tropical storm warning has been discontinued along the Georgia and Florida coast south of Altamaha Sound.

2 a.m.

Michael has been downgraded to a tropical storm and continues to weaken over central Georgia.

It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is about 25 miles east of Macon, Georgia, according to the National Hurricane Center.

