CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan vowed to donate $1 million to organizations providing relief to the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

"I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently," Jordan said in a statement released by his manager, Estee Portnoy.

"My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones," he added.

The death toll from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas had climbed to 50 as of Monday, according to NBC News.

"As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact."

Thousands of people were still missing as relief efforts continued on the battered islands.

"The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm."

Dorian was the most powerful hurricane on record to strike the Bahamas. The storm made a direct hit on the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama.

The slow-moving Category 5 storm had 185 mph maximum sustained winds, gusts that topped 200 mph and a storm surge that reached nearly two-dozen feet.

At least five deaths have been blamed on the storm in the Southeastern United States and one in Puerto Rico.

