2 people still missing in Lee County since Hurricane Ian

The Lee County Sheriff's Office has responded to thousands of well-being checks since Sept. 27.

FORT MYERS, Fla. — As law enforcement continues to check on residents following Hurricane Ian, the Lee County sheriff says two people are still missing after thousands of well-being checks.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in an update Friday that they have responded to 4,866 checks since Sept. 27. As of Friday, Oct. 14, each of those has been checked on and closed out, the sheriff said. However, two people are still unaccounted for in Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach.

There have been 58 reported deaths in the county, according to Marceno. As of Thursday evening, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission reported 108 deaths that span 17 counties in Florida from Hurricane Ian – the majority from Lee County.

That number reported could change depending on what the Florida MEC reports Friday.

Here are resources and databases to report missing people, find disaster relief and get the latest announcements on state response.

Missing.fl.gov : This site is for reporting that someone is missing. While many Floridians were able to evacuate safely, some decided or were forced to shelter in place.

This site is for reporting that someone is missing. While many Floridians were able to evacuate safely, some decided or were forced to shelter in place. Safe.fl.gov : This page is for reporting that someone has been found and is safe.

: This page is for reporting that someone has been found and is safe. Floridadisaster.org: Floridians will be able to find announcements on the state's response to Ian while also finding disaster relief assistance to sign up for.

People in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian could be eligible for the transitional sheltering assistance program, the White House announced last week.