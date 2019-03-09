TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible impacts to Florida, more than a dozen post offices are closing in several zip codes.

The U.S. Postal Service Suncoast District said effective immediately, all post offices are closed in these zip codes: 33321, 33327, 33328, 33329, 33347

The following post offices are also closed effective Monday:

1134 Broadway St. NW, Palmdale

820 US Highway 27 N, Venus

100 S Verona Ave., Avon Park

1200 N Scenic Hwy, Babson Park

1 South Blvd. E, Davenport

103 Atlantic Ave., Dundee

1 W 1st St., Frostproof

1051 State Road 544 E, Haines City

1538 Tallahassee Blvd., Intercession City

901 Hillcrest Ave., Lake Placid

140 N 1st St., Lake Wales

6 W Park Ave., Lake Wales

1665 US Hwy 98, Lorida

511 Ronald Regan Pkwy, Loughman

518 N Ridgewood Dr., Sebring

829 Mall Ring Rd., Sebring

7301 State Road 540, Waverly

The USPS said it will monitor possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian in these areas and will provide more information about reopening post offices once the storm has passed.

