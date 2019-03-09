TAMPA, Fla. — Ahead of Hurricane Dorian's possible impacts to Florida, more than a dozen post offices are closing in several zip codes.
The U.S. Postal Service Suncoast District said effective immediately, all post offices are closed in these zip codes: 33321, 33327, 33328, 33329, 33347
The following post offices are also closed effective Monday:
- 1134 Broadway St. NW, Palmdale
- 820 US Highway 27 N, Venus
- 100 S Verona Ave., Avon Park
- 1200 N Scenic Hwy, Babson Park
- 1 South Blvd. E, Davenport
- 103 Atlantic Ave., Dundee
- 1 W 1st St., Frostproof
- 1051 State Road 544 E, Haines City
- 1538 Tallahassee Blvd., Intercession City
- 901 Hillcrest Ave., Lake Placid
- 140 N 1st St., Lake Wales
- 6 W Park Ave., Lake Wales
- 1665 US Hwy 98, Lorida
- 511 Ronald Regan Pkwy, Loughman
- 518 N Ridgewood Dr., Sebring
- 829 Mall Ring Rd., Sebring
- 7301 State Road 540, Waverly
The USPS said it will monitor possible impacts from Hurricane Dorian in these areas and will provide more information about reopening post offices once the storm has passed.
