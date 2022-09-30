Myakka River floods roadways, neighborhoods

River Road in Venice was flooded for miles on Friday. Meanwhile, people at Ramblers Rest RV Resort return home to feet of flooding in their community.

VENICE, Fla. — River Road in Venice lived up to its name on Friday, as it was essentially a shallow river.

The water along the roadway was passing through an RV and trailer park called "Ramblers Rest RV Resort" as it was pulled to the Myakka River. People who live in the park said the water is about 3-5 feet high throughout the community.

As people returned to their homes to see the flooding for themselves, they said it was a devastating sight.

"I don't think anybody is not experiencing some level of flooding back there," one resident said. "A lot of trees are down, there are a lot of modular homes that are pretty much destroyed. There are a lot of windows and screens broken, and debris everywhere. If you do need to get back in there for whatever reason, I'd suggest a kayak."

Those who have explored the neighborhood by kayak describe a similar sight: fallen trees on homes, roofs blown off and scattered debris.

"They're all anxious," another resident said when asked about how his neighbors were holding up. "Everybody has been asking: Who has been in? What do you see? What do you hear?"

James and Marlene Beazley evacuated their trailer earlier this week and have been staying at a hotel in Northern Sarasota.

"We're right along the Myakka," James Beazley said. "We're about five or six car lengths from the river."

Friends have sent them photos of their home, so they know cleanup will be significant, if even possible.

"We're going to rebuild or get another trailer. We love the area and we love Florida," James Beazley said.

In the small community, there is an overall sense of optimism.

"We have such a great community here. We'll have more than enough help getting back on our feet," another resident said.