'Prepare to Protect': Tips to stay ready during National Preparedness Month

There are still three months left of hurricane season and the Florida Public Service Commission wants to make sure you stay prepared.

TAMPA, Fla. — With three months of hurricane season remaining and Hurricane Larry brewing in the waters, the Florida Public Service Commission (PSC) is highlighting National Preparedness Month (NPM) to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies.

NPM, which is observed each September, has the theme "Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love,” for 2021.

“Preparation is still the key," PSC Chairman Gary Clark said in a press release. "I encourage Floridians to ‘Prepare to Protect’ by reviewing disaster plans and continuing to be prepared for any storm emergency.”

PSC made planning outlines available on their website to help with the ongoing hurricane season preparation. Here are some of the suggestions.

Get your car ready.

Fuel up and plan your evacuation route ahead of time. If you evacuate, check your emergency supplies and if you have time, check on your neighbors as well.

Buy a portable, battery-operated radio or tv.

If you lose power, this is a good way to stay informed on the latest updates on watches, warnings, and other hazard information from the National Weather Service. And don't forget to pack extra batteries.

Get a carbon monoxide detector.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, tasteless, invisible gas and it can be deadly. You can actually purchase detectors that have backup battery power, in case the electricity gets cut.

Charge up your phones.

Cell phones may be the only source of contact between family and friends. So to make sure they work properly and are charged before the storm. Extra batteries and car chargers are also good to have on hand.

Get your records in order.

It's a good idea to keep things like birth certificates, wills, passports, social security cards, and immunization records in a waterproof, portable container. That way you're ready to grab it and go if you need to.

The other 14 tips can be found on the Hurricane Plan Information tab on their website.

There is also a consumer tip on how to make a hurricane kit.