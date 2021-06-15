New Amazon disaster relief hub will get supplies out quickly

The Atlanta based hub covers the Southeastern U.S. and the Caribbean.

TAMPA, Fla. — Now that the tropics are becoming active, it's time to make sure you're ready. Double-check the things you and your family need.

Relief organizations like the American Red Cross are also getting prepared, now working with Amazon, which set up a new disaster hub in Atlanta.

When a hurricane hits, we've seen the devastation it can leave behind. We need to prepare ourselves and our families, but sometimes that's just not enough.

That's why Amazon has put together this disaster relief hub—to get critical supplies out quickly where they are needed most.

This is Amazon's first disaster relief hub, stocked up with more than 500 thousand donated relief items. That's enough to fill a 767 cargo plane to immediately get those supplies out when disaster strikes.

"What we're trying to do with the hub is, we're compressing all of that and doing it ahead of the hurricane season so when the community partners tell us they need items, they are there and ready to go for them," Abe Diaz, the head of disaster relief for Amazon, said.

The American Red Cross is just one of several organizations working with Amazon, telling them what supplies are most helpful.

"Some of these items are tents, bed sheets, working gloves, water filters and all the things have already been pre-selected and they are already in boxes and ready to be shipped wherever it is that they'll be needed," Grace Meinhofer from the American Red Cross said.

Meinhofer says getting these supplies out quickly to areas that have been hit by disaster is the key. "As a disaster strikes we'll be able to tell Amazon we're ready to deliver this and within hours the supplies will be available."

The American Red Cross says you can be prepared by doing three things.

1. Get a kit: Your hurricane kit should have enough water, clothes, medications and food for three days. Also, don't forget to have these same supplies for pets and children.

2. Have a Plan: Know your evacuation zone and know where you will go if you have to leave.

3. Be informed: Keep an eye on the forecast through local media and listen to local authorities if a hurricane threatens your area.