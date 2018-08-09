ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Atlantic hurricane season has picked up in earnest: There are several tropical systems worth tracking across the Atlantic.

The 10Weather team is monitoring each of these systems, including Florence, Isaac and Invest 95L. Check below for links and maps for all of them.

Hurricane Florence

Below is the spaghetti model for Hurricane Florence. It depicts several computer models and their "best guess" of where the storm might go. Each model individually is not a forecast, rather, you should look at this map and see if they all "agree" on where it's taking the storm.

The storm is expected to make landfall Friday morning on the East Coast of the U.S.

Check this page for the latest forecast cone from the National Hurricane Center and other data

Invest 95L

Below is the location for Invest 95L. It shows where the center of the storm is.

Check this page for the latest weather models and other data.

Tropical Depression Isaac

While Tropical Depression Isaac bears watching, it right now is not forecast to be a strong system when it approaches the Leeward Islands.

Check this page for the latest weather models and other data.

