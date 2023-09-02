No swim advisory lifted for Clearwater-area beaches

Residents and visitors may return to swimming and other water sports at these beach sites.

CLEARWATER, Florida — The Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County lifted the public health advisory for Clearwater Beach Mandalay Park and Sand Key on Saturday, according to a news release.

The initial advisory was issued Friday after levels of enterococcus bacteria were found to be outside of acceptable limits. These results were anticipated after Hurricane Idalia moved through the region earlier this week.

Recent testing conducted produced results that were at a satisfactory level for enterococcus bacteria, meeting both the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state recreational water standards, according to a statement.

Following the passage of major tropical systems, like Hurricane Idalia, all of the water dumped inland has to go somewhere — and that's back out to the Gulf of Mexico, increasing bacteria levels and other gunk swimmers might not want to come into contact.

Although many Tampa Bay-area beaches are open through the holiday weekend for guests, officials in Treasure Island asked people not to visit Sunset Beach and sightsee — residents there are busy cleaning up after the storm and some coastal erosion.