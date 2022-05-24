NOAA to announce 2022 Atlantic hurricane season forecast

An above-average season already has been predicted by forecasters at AccuWeather and Colorado State University.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is set to announce its official initial outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Tuesday.

It'll come just days after the National Hurricane Center started tracking what was the first area of disturbed tropical weather in the Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance didn't turn out to be anything beyond heavy rainfall and strong storms for portions of the Florida Panhandle, Alabama and Georgia.

Now eyes turn to what's ahead: Speakers are slated to give the official government forecast for the number of named storms and hurricanes this upcoming season, which begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.

The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m.

There already have been hurricane outlooks published by other organizations, including AccuWeather and Colorado State University. Both are predicting above-average seasons, and both are highlighting two major factors indicating a more-active period, including warm ocean water and an ongoing La Niña phase.

When a La Niña phase is around for hurricane season, we can expect lighter upper-level winds, which means less wind shear. When there is less wind shear, tropical storms and hurricanes can develop and strengthen.

In a normal year, the Atlantic hurricane basin produces 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).