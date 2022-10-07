North Port leaders work to restore Price Boulevard after damage from Hurricane Ian

The work will start on the east end of Price Boulevard and work toward Sumter Boulevard.

NORTH PORT, Fla. — North Port took a hard hit as Category 4 Hurricane Ian made its way through Florida last week.

Specifically, city leaders say they are working on Price Boulevard with a contractor to restore the failed waterway crossings and open the east-west corridor.

The work will start on the east end of Price Boulevard and work toward Sumter Boulevard.

"We expect each of the first three crossings to take one week each, and the final crossing closest to Sumter Boulevard taking two to four weeks," the city of North Port officials explained on Facebook.

The plan is to work simultaneously and have it reopened safely as soon as possible.

Tampa police officers are also lending a helping hand to North Port by sending law enforcement crews to help with relief and recovery efforts. The convoy left Friday morning heading south with help and hope.

"You don't even have to ask for volunteers. They're gonna go because they know it's the right thing to do."