CLEARWATER, Fla. — As typical with every storm that heads our way, Floridians rushed to stores and gas stations ahead of Hurricane Dorian to put the finishing touches on their hurricane kits.

RELATED: Here's what you need to do before, during and after a hurricane

While most people can run around last minute and board up their home if they need to, it's much more difficult for seniors to make adjustments.

RELATED: How to protect senior citizens during a hurricane

A new national poll shows many older adults are not fully prepared for emergency situations. That means everything from having proper medications on hand to an evacuation plan before or after the storm if power is out for an extended period of time.

The survey of more than 2,200 adults over 50 found only 44-percent have signed up for emergency alerts. Many communities offer text or e-mail alerts with timely information on storms, shelters, and evacuations.

Less than a third of the respondents have an emergency preparedness kit. Along with food and water, other items to have in a kit include a battery-powered radio, flashlight, first aid items, and extra batteries and chargers.

RELATED: Basic hurricane kit supplies

Andy Corbett owns Executive Home Care in Clearwater, a company that offers in-home assistance. The majority of his clients are over the age of 80.

He's found that sometimes seniors are adamant about staying in their own home no matter the forecast.

"They’re happy at home. They don’t want to leave. Nothing’s going to get me out of my house. I’ve been here my whole life. I’m not leaving for this storm or any other," Corbett said of the mentality some seniors have in the Tampa Bay area.

A somewhat stubborn mindset along with the fact that the immediate Tampa Bay area hasn't taken a direct hit in decades adds to the complacency.

With that being said, Corbett ramped up his hurricane preparations for all of his clients after Hurricane Irma in 2017.

"As an owner, I’m much more involved with the families, making a plan ahead of time. Irma, we waited too late. We were scrambling. People could not leave because they could not find gas."

Corbett recommends all seniors have their hurricane kits ready year-round including extra medication, an evacuation plan, extra plywood and a handyman already reserved to help a senior prepare their home.