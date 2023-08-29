Orlando International Airport remains open as Hurricane Idalia continues on path to Florida

Tampa International Airport has shut down operations while St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is planning on closing its doors soon.

ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Idalia continues in its path toward Florida's west coast, the Orlando International Airport announced it's not planning on shutting down operations as of Tuesday morning.

In a post to X, formerly known as Twitter, airport leaders explain they are monitoring the storm. But the airport is "open and operational."

"We do not foresee any significant impact to our operations at this time," the post read in part. "If operational changes occur, we'll post about it."

Flyers are advised to check with their airlines about flight information.

Our airport is open and operational. We continue to monitor the status of Hurricane #Idalia - we do not foresee any significant impact to our operations at this time. If operational changes occur, we'll post about it. Please check with your airline in regards to your flight. pic.twitter.com/qB5nv6C2b8 — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 29, 2023

On the other hand, Tampa International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport have decided to halt operations as Idalia inches closer to making landfall in the Sunshine State.

At TPA, all commercial operations are suspended until further notice. The airport says that while some cargo and private aircraft operations will continue overnight, all air traffic will stop by 7 a.m.

PIE is expected to shut down for at least 24 hours beginning at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.