ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport will cease operations starting at 2 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Dorian, the airport announced Monday afternoon.

The airport is asking for passengers to check with their airline for updates regarding their specific flight. It also added travelers are advised to make their own individual shelter and lodging accommodations before coming to the airport since it is not a shelter.

"Dorian's track forces ceasing of operations at MCO on Tuesday, September 3," the airport tweeted.

The airport said it made the decision to cease operations after Central Florida was placed under a tropical storm warning by the National Weather Service. NWS predicts Orlando could see sustained tropical storm winds between 40-45 mph.

The Orlando International Airport provided the following statement:

"In close consultation with the National Weather Service, airlines and airport stakeholders, airport leadership has determined it is in the best interest of the Orlando International Airport passengers and employees to cease operations. Because of the uncertainty of the storm's track and the need to complete storm precautions by airport and air carriers, airport executive leadership has determined ceasing commercial operations is necessary."

