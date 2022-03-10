Orlando asks residents to limit water usage after Ian damages sanitary sewer

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is asking residents to reduce their water use after Hurricane Ian damaged the city's sanitary sewer system.
City officials issued a water usage advisory Sunday following a water main break that caused sewage to overflow into lakes and streets surrounding three lift stations.
The advisory is in place until further notice as wastewater staff work to restore service. The issue is affecting the entire city since all of Orlando's lift stations are connected, officials wrote on Twitter.
In the meantime, people and businesses are urged to avoid flushing toilets, doing laundry, washing dishes, taking showers or baths and using irrigation systems, as much as possible.
This will help relieve pressure on sewer systems that are already overcapacity and prevent more sewage overflows.
Officials also warned people against using lakes in the area, including contact with standing water or using a watercraft.