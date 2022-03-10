Orlando asks residents to limit water usage after Ian damages sanitary sewer

City officials issued a water usage advisory after a water main break caused sewage to overflow into several lakes and streets.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The city of Orlando is asking residents to reduce their water use after Hurricane Ian damaged the city's sanitary sewer system.

City officials issued a water usage advisory Sunday following a water main break that caused sewage to overflow into lakes and streets surrounding three lift stations.

The advisory is in place until further notice as wastewater staff work to restore service. The issue is affecting the entire city since all of Orlando's lift stations are connected, officials wrote on Twitter.

In the meantime, people and businesses are urged to avoid flushing toilets, doing laundry, washing dishes, taking showers or baths and using irrigation systems, as much as possible.

**Continue to Limit Water Usage**



Continue to limit water usage until further notice. We are continuing the water usage advisory until further notice as Public Works staff makes emergency repairs to the sanitary sewer system. #hurricaneian #orlando pic.twitter.com/lPa9J9Dlcf — City of Orlando (@citybeautiful) October 3, 2022

This will help relieve pressure on sewer systems that are already overcapacity and prevent more sewage overflows.