Emergency management officials have declared a local state of emergency and are recommending voluntary evacuations for people living in parts of Pasco County ahead of Hurricane Michael -- which could create potentially life-threatening storm surges along the county's Gulf coast Tuesday and Wednesday.

The following residents are being urged to evacuate:

Anyone living west of U.S. 19 in areas vulnerable to potential storm surges

Residents with special needs who are living west of U.S. 19

Anyone in low-lying areas along rivers or inland areas that have experienced flooding in the past

Anyone living in a building that has experienced flooding following heavy rain events

The local state of emergency will be in effect for one week -- or until rescinded by the county.

If you have additional questions, call the Pasco County Customer Service line at 727-847-2411.

