This Pinellas County park is still closed following Hurricane Idalia

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Good news just in time for Labor Day weekend, most Pinellas County parks have reopened after Hurricane Idalia blew through the west coast of the Sunshine State as a Category 3 storm.
Pinellas County officials wrote on X, previously known as Twitter, that only Sand Key Park remained closed as crews cleaned up debris.
Another local spot that was left with damage in the wake of Idalia was Pier 60 in Clearwater, which city leaders said storm surge was to blame for. The fishing area at the end of the pier was the most affected spot, a news release explains.
After concerns arose about the safety of the damaged structure, a section of the pier was closed to the public until further notice. The bait shop and scenic walkway leading to the fishing area are still open.
Fishing isn't allowed on the walkway, city leaders explain.
"A few days ago, national news reporters chose Pier 60 as their backdrop for storm coverage due to its iconic status and nationwide recognition," Art Kader, Parks & Recreation director, said in a statement. "Now, our top priority is ensuring this historic landmark is safe for residents and visitors to return to."