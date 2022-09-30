Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, other law enforcement dispatched to help Hurricane Ian relief effort

Law enforcement agencies from all over Florida are deploying their personnel and vehicles to aid in the Hurricane Ian relief effort.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies from around the state are sending aid to counties that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ian.

On Thursday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced via a Facebook video that they were sending members of their Marine & Environmental Lands Unit to aid in relief efforts in Charlotte County. The agency says it sent about half its specialized unit's contingent of boats and vehicles.

On Friday, the Marine & Environmental Lands Unit was rerouted to Hardee County to search for survivors following Hurricane Ian's devastation. The team says that with a combined effort with other agencies, they were able to rescue 65 people so far.

Hardee County was especially hard hit by Hurricane Ian and two law enforcement agencies from Marion County have sent teams to help. The Marion County Sheriff's Office and Ocala Police Department sent dozens of vehicles to Hardee County on Friday as part of the Hurricane Ian response effort.

Other sheriff's offices have also taken up the call for help including the Pasco County Sheriff's Office. The agency dispatched their Deployable Emergency Response Team (DERT) to assist in search and rescue efforts in Lee County on Thursday night. The DERT team trains year-round to help in emergency response situations.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office provided some hi-tech support to Arcadia by deploying deputies and drones that can aid in relief efforts in the area.

And in southwestern Florida, the City of Homestead Police Department sent a team to join other agencies in a combined relief effort in Punta Gorda on Friday.