Polk County's disaster recovery center opens

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services.
Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children and Family, and for housing and hazard mitigation, the county said in a news release.
To apply for disaster assistance caused by the storm, people must have the following information available:
- Your address with zip code
- Condition of your damaged home
- Insurance information, if available
- Social Security number
- Phone number where you can be contacted
- Address where you can get mail or email address to receive electronic notifications
Funds from disaster assistance can be transferred directly to a person's bank account, but they must first provide their bank account type, account number and bank routing number, the county said.
According to the news release, FEMA will send applicants a registration number when they apply. Applicants are asked to save that number because it will be used whenever they need to contact FEMA again.
The county's DRC is located at the W.H. Stuart Center, 1710 U.S. Highway 17/98 S., Bartow, 33830. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. People are asked to enter through the doors at the rear of the building.
Online assistance is also available. Click here to access it. To apply and get help over the phone, call 800-621-3362.
Other centers across the state are operating at:
Charlotte County
Home Depot - 12621 S McCall Rd., Port Charlotte
Collier County
Veterans Community Park - 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples
Hardee County
Wauchula Civic Center - 515 Civic Center Dr., Wauchula
Lee County
Lakes Regional Library - 15290 Bass Rd., Fort Myers
Fort Myers DMS Building - 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers
Orange County
Barnett Park - 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando
Osceola County
Hart Memorial Central Library - 211 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee
Sarasota County
Shannon Staub Public Library - 4675 Career Lane, North Port
All centers are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.