Polk County's disaster recovery center opens

People in the county can receive help with FEMA applicant services.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — As people continue to recover following the impacts of Hurricane Ian, Polk County opened its disaster recovery center on Wednesday to assist with FEMA applicant services.

Those who go to the center will also receive help from the Small Business Assistance, the Department of Children and Family, and for housing and hazard mitigation, the county said in a news release.

To apply for disaster assistance caused by the storm, people must have the following information available:

Your address with zip code

Condition of your damaged home

Insurance information, if available

Social Security number

Phone number where you can be contacted

Address where you can get mail or email address to receive electronic notifications

Funds from disaster assistance can be transferred directly to a person's bank account, but they must first provide their bank account type, account number and bank routing number, the county said.

According to the news release, FEMA will send applicants a registration number when they apply. Applicants are asked to save that number because it will be used whenever they need to contact FEMA again.

The county's DRC is located at the W.H. Stuart Center, 1710 U.S. Highway 17/98 S., Bartow, 33830. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. People are asked to enter through the doors at the rear of the building.

Online assistance is also available. Click here to access it. To apply and get help over the phone, call 800-621-3362.

Other centers across the state are operating at:

Charlotte County

Home Depot - 12621 S McCall Rd., Port Charlotte

Collier County

Veterans Community Park - 1895 Veterans Park Drive, Naples

Hardee County

Wauchula Civic Center - 515 Civic Center Dr., Wauchula

Lee County

Lakes Regional Library - 15290 Bass Rd., Fort Myers

Fort Myers DMS Building - 2295 Victoria Ave., Fort Myers

Orange County

Barnett Park - 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando

Osceola County

Hart Memorial Central Library - 211 E. Dakin Ave., Kissimmee

Sarasota County

Shannon Staub Public Library - 4675 Career Lane, North Port