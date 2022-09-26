Polk County schools to close Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian

This notice only applies to public schools and isn't mandatory for private or charter schools.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Public Schools leaders announced classrooms will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Several school buildings will be converted into storm shelters for people in the area who are evacuating. School leaders say more information about shelters at school buildings will be provided by emergency officials when it becomes available.

In addition to classes being canceled, all after-school programs and sports activities — including games and practices — will be suspended both those days.

"We know the decision whether to close our schools has a huge impact on the plans and lives of our students and employees, as well as their families," county schools said in a release. "We appreciate their understanding and patience."