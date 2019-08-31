POLK COUNTY, Fla. — They've been through it before and now they're bracing themselves for the worst once again.

"Nobody's happy about a hurricane, but the plan is: if you have to deal with it to make plans and preparation. You make the best of it," said a man who came to get sandbags for his home.

The lines continued to grow because people know Hurricane Dorian is going to dump huge amounts of rain on them. The county allows 10 sandbags per household.

"The main thing we need our residents and everyone else to understand is there could potentially be two days where it's not safe to go outside," said the director of emergency management in Polk County, Paul Womble.

Crews are expecting a major wind and rain event. Back in 2004, the county was devastated by Hurricane's Charley, Frances and Jeanne.

"People are taking it seriously and they're starting to prepare earlier," Womble said.

Parts of the county are already saturated, that's why officials want everyone to get what they need now. If you live in Polk County and need sandbags, there's still time. All sandbag locations will be open through the weekend.

