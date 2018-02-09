There's a system in the Caribbean that could affect our weather early in the week.

With the 8 pm Sunday update, the National Hurricane Center gave Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 an 80 percent chance of tropical development over the next 5 days and an 80 percent chance over the next 2 days, as well. It's got maximum sustained winds of 30 miles per hour and is moving to the NNW at 15 miles per hour.

As it moves into the Gulf, our rain chances will go up Monday into Tuesday.

A hurricane reconnaissance mission (hurricane hunters) is scheduled to investigate this system on Monday to see if an organized area of low pressure has formed.

Regardless of development, heavy rain is expected in south Florida as the system passes through late tonight into early Monday. And a Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the northern Gulf coast.

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY

There is very good model consistency that an area of low pressure will organize over the eastern Gulf of Mexico and move northwest in the general direction of the north-central gulf coast and making landfall somewhere along the Louisiana or Mississippi coast by Wednesday morning. However, all areas from the Florida panhandle to the Texas coast need to be monitoring this developing wave closely.

While the models do show development, it's too early to say how strong this may or may not be upon making landfall midweek, although a weak tropical storm looks most likely. It's important to remember that forecasting intensity is the most difficult part of any forecast and the least understood. The finer details of how strong and how much rain will continue to be refined over the coming days.

After Wednesday, the models diverge significantly. The American Model (GFS) shows a weak tropical storm making landfall near New Orleans early Wednesday and then quickly lifting to the north and ejecting northeast as an approaching trough picks it up and carries it away.

The European model, long storied to be among the best, shows a tropical storm making landfall a bit further west along the central Louisiana coast Wednesday morning and getting pushed west into Texas under a strong ridge of high pressure to the north. It meanders over Texas before finally being picked up in the same trough the GFS showed on Monday and being kicked out to the northeast.

The Canadian model is similar to the European model showing a landfall near Vermilion Bay, Louisiana on Wednesday morning, moving into east Texas and finally being picked up on Monday and moving out.

THE BOTTOM LINE:

There are still many uncertainties regarding the evolution of a storm that hasn't even developed yet. All areas along the northern gulf coast need to be monitoring this situation closely. Regardless of development, heavy rain and flooding will be one of the primary threats.

Be cautious of erroneous and misleading social media posts. The computer models will continue to ebb in flow in development chances, strength, location and time for the next few days. The next update from the National Hurricane Center will be at 8 pm EST Sunday.

If this system does become a named system, it will be given the name 'Gordon.'

TROPICAL STORM FLORENCE

As for Tropical Storm Florence, it's forecast to remain over open waters of the Atlantic and will not affect the U.S.

