ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Power companies are preparing for the possible impact of Hurricane Dorian in Florida.

TECO

Officials with TECO Peoples Gas say they are closely monitoring the storm.

“The Peoples Gas team prepares year ‘round for hurricane season, and we stand ready for Hurricane Dorian,” said T.J. Szelistowski, president of TECO Peoples Gas. “While we are preparing to handle any gas-related emergencies, we encourage our customers to have a personal storm plan in place.”

Peoples Gas advises customers to leave their natural gas service on, even in the event of an evacuation. Natural gas service will likely operate uninterrupted throughout the storm. Customers may choose to turn off gas to individual appliances at the supply valve near each unit. The valve at the main meter should be turned on or off only by a qualified Peoples Gas representatives or emergency personnel.

Leaving natural gas meters on helps to maintain proper pressure in the gas piping within homes or businesses and can prevent water from entering the lines should flooding happen. Most natural gas appliances have safety valves that will shut off the flow of natural gas automatically if the pilot light goes out.

For safety reasons, Peoples Gas representatives or emergency personnel may need to turn off some customers’ service at the meter. If customers find their gas service has been shut off, they will need to call the Peoples Gas Customer Care Center at 877-832-6747 to have service restored.

If at any time residents smell a rotten egg or sulfur-like odor, there could be a natural gas leak. Residents should leave the premises immediately and then call 877-832-6747.

Other helpful hints in the event of an evacuation:

Before evacuating, please first review the evacuation route information on the Florida Division of Emergency Management website.

Have a functioning battery-powered radio to monitor emergency information.

Make plans for pets as they are extremely vulnerable and are not allowed at most shelters.

Florida Power & Light

FPL has activated its emergency response plan for Hurricane Dorian and is preparing for projected landfall.

"We're taking Hurricane Dorian seriously and have activated our emergency response plan in anticipation of its impact on our service area. We're actively working with other utilities from across the United States to secure additional crews and equipment and pre-positioning resources in advance of the storm's landfall, so we are ready to respond as soon as it is safe to do so," said Eric Silagy, president and CEO of FPL.

Customers can download the FPL app for on-the-go, instant and secure access to their accounts. Customers can report or get the latest information on an outage.

The app is available for download in the iOS App Store and Google Play.

How to stay informed

FPL communicates restoration information to customers frequently through the news media and the following resources:

FPL website: FPL.com

Twitter: twitter.com/insideFPL

Facebook: facebook.com/FPLconnect

FPL blog: FPLblog.com

FPL Power Tracker: FPL.com/powertracker

FPL app: Download from the App Store or Google Play, or text the word "App" to MyFPL (69375)

SECO

SECO Energy is watching the progress of Hurricane Dorian as it makes its way closer to a Florida landfall.

“We are closely monitoring Hurricane Dorian’s probable track and how it will affect our service territory. SECO is concerned that Hurricane Dorian will travel directly through our area as a major Category 2 or 3 hurricane. Pick up supplies before shelves are empty. Continue to watch Dorian’s track and prepare for the distinct possibility that you will lose power when Dorian enters Central Florida,” said CEO Jim Duncan.

SECO has designed a new Hurricane Handbook to help members prepare before, during and after a storm.

