POWER OUTAGES: Tracking latest numbers from Duke Energy, TECO and more

"You are going to lose power if you are in the path of this storm," Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

TAMPA, Florida — Hurricane Idalia is continuing to gain strength as it makes its way toward Florida, bringing threats of strong wind, storm surge and power outages to the Tampa Bay area.

During a news conference on Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis said those in the path of the storm, and even those outside the cone of uncertainty, should prepare to lose power.

"You are going to lose power if you are in the path of this storm. You should assume that — that is going to happen. And this goal is going to be rapid restoration of power," the governor said.

Here are the latest power outages reported across the Tampa Bay area.

Duke's outage map shows 390 power outages in the Tampa Bay area, 277 of them in the Seminole area and 77 of them in the Gulfport area.

There are 198 power outages in Sarasota County and 25 in Manatee County, according to FPL's Power Tracker.

TECO's outage map shows eight power outages near Tampa.

Idalia is expected to become a "dangerous" major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday. The NHC says heavy rainfall is likely to impact a portion of the west coast of the state, the Panhandle and southeast region by the middle part of the week.