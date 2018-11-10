President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration in Florida after Hurricane Michael hit the Panhandle on Wednesday.

The president declared that a major disaster exists in the state and ordered federal aid to supplement state and local recovery efforts.

Previous: President Trump declares state of emergency in Florida, orders federal help with Hurricane Michael

The disaster declaration makes federal funding available to those affected in Bay, Franklin, Gulf, Taylor and Wakulla counties. The White House said funding is also available to state, tribal and eligible local governments and some private non-profit organizations for emergency work in Bay, Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Hamilton, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla counties.

Funding and assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, loans to cover uninsured property loss and other programs to help recovery.

Trump declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Michael on Oct. 9, which allowed the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts.

The state of emergency calls for the federal government to back up local emergency crews in the 35 counties where Gov. Rick Scott had already declared state-level emergencies.

