ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott spoke with President Donald Trump ahead of Hurricane Dorian's potential impacts to the state.

Trump reportedly told them the federal government is ready to help if and when necessary. DeSantis on Twitter said Trump reassured him with the support.

"Spoke with @realDonaldTrump @POTUS tonight at 8:45 pm to give him an update on #HurricaneDorian and he reassured me that #Florida has the full support of the federal government as residents prepare for the storm."

Scott, who served as Florida's governor from 2011-19 and was elected senator, tweeted the following:

"I just spoke with @realDonaldTrump as Hurricane #Dorian approaches Florida. This storm continues to gain strength quickly.

The President reiterated his commitment to Florida and assured me that the federal government stands ready to help our state."

It's possible Dorian could make landfall somewhere along the state's east coast by early Monday morning, however, there still are plenty of chances the track shifts or the storm's intensity changes.

