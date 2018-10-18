FLORIDA -- Perhaps Ralph Alspach said it best upon seeing Publix truck after Publix truck: "The best convoy known to mankind is coming over the hill."

Alspach posted a video on Sunday to Facebook that since has gone viral, showing at least 10 Publix trucks heading to places hardest hit by Hurricane Michael in the Florida Panhandle.

"Here come all of our Scooby Snacks," Alspach said on the video. "Pretty cool."

In the Facebook post, the man wrote he was on the way to Panama City to help friends clear trees and upon seeing the convoy escorted by the Florida Highway Patrol, it lifted everyone's spirits.

In typical Publix fashion, the company shared the video Facebook said it was "our pleasure" to be there for the community.

Thank you, Ralph, for helping others. It’s our pleasure to be there for our communities in times of need 💚 Posted by Publix on Tuesday, October 16, 2018

Publix Super Markets Charities made an initial $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross and United Way to assist in relief efforts. The company said it also is offering shoppers the ability to donate directly with each grocery trip.

