If you need to stock up on last minute supplies ahead of Hurricane Dorian, you will want to check before heading to the store. Several local stores including some Walmart and Publix locations are already closed on the First Coast.

Walmart has closed seven of its local stores already and more are likely to close. The Walmart stores that are already closed include:

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 6855 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville

Walmart Supercenter at 1385 Amelia Plaza, Fernandina Beach

Walmart Supercenter at 2355 US Highway 1 North, St. Augustine

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1650 San Pablo Road

Walmart Supercenter at 464016 State Road 200, Yulee

Walmart Supercenter at 6586 GA Highway 40, St, Marys GA

Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2570 County Road 220, Middleburg

WALMART STORE STATUS SITE

Winn Dixie has closed 46 stores so far, including three on the First Coast.

Fernandina Beach 1722 S. 8th Street

Ponte Vedra Beach 290 Solano Road

St. Marys, GA 2714 Osborne Road

WINN DIXIE STORE STATUS SITE

All local Publix stores are expected to be open on Tuesday however they will be closing early at 6 p.m. The store at 4255 US 1 South in St Augustine will be closing at Noon.

PUBLIX STORE CLOSING SITE