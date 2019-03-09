If you need to stock up on last minute supplies ahead of Hurricane Dorian, you will want to check before heading to the store. Several local stores including some Walmart and Publix locations are already closed on the First Coast.
Walmart has closed seven of its local stores already and more are likely to close. The Walmart stores that are already closed include:
- Walmart Neighborhood Market at 6855 Wilson Blvd, Jacksonville
- Walmart Supercenter at 1385 Amelia Plaza, Fernandina Beach
- Walmart Supercenter at 2355 US Highway 1 North, St. Augustine
- Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1650 San Pablo Road
- Walmart Supercenter at 464016 State Road 200, Yulee
- Walmart Supercenter at 6586 GA Highway 40, St, Marys GA
- Walmart Neighborhood Market at 2570 County Road 220, Middleburg
Winn Dixie has closed 46 stores so far, including three on the First Coast.
- Fernandina Beach 1722 S. 8th Street
- Ponte Vedra Beach 290 Solano Road
- St. Marys, GA 2714 Osborne Road
All local Publix stores are expected to be open on Tuesday however they will be closing early at 6 p.m. The store at 4255 US 1 South in St Augustine will be closing at Noon.