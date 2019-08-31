ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Floridians who evacuated the east coast ahead of Hurricane Dorian can enjoy a free soccer game in St. Pete.

The Tampa Bay Rowdies tweeted that anyone who evacuated was invited to go to the Rowdies game for free Saturday night.

Kickoff against Nashville is at 7:30 p.m.

People who want to attend just have to show their Florida driver’s license at the box office, and tickets will be free.

The Tampa Bay Rays are also offering free tickets to evacuees for their Sunday game against the Cleveland Indians at 1:10 p.m. on Sept. 1.

RELATED: Tampa Bay Rays offer free tickets to Hurricane Dorian evacuees

RELATED: Live blog: Hurricane Dorian intensifies, winds up to 150 mph

RELATED: Hurricane Dorian's winds increase to 150 mph