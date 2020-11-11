Here's where to get sandbags in Tampa Bay ahead of Eta

The storm is expected to impact parts of the Tampa Bay area.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tampa Bay could get a few rounds of heavy rainfall and storm surge ahead of Eta, which is currently a Category 1 hurricane.

Counties in Tampa Bay are offering sandbags right now to help residents prepare.

Bradenton (Manatee County):

From 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., sandbags are available to city residents at Public Works Annex.

Residents will need to use 13th Avenue W to enter into the area behind the Annex, which is located at 1411 9th St. W.

Sandbag distribution is limited to 10 bags per car and a valid ID is required.

Hernando County:

County leaders have opened one self-serve sandbag location in Hernando County ahead of Eta.

A limited supply of sand and sandbags will be available starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Residents are asked to bring their own shovels.

Linda Pedersen Park

6300 Shoal Line Blvd.

Spring Hill, FL 34607

The county says the site will remain open "until weather conditions begin to deteriorate."

Pasco County:

Pasco County has four self-serve sandbag stations that are open 24 hours. However, sand will only be restocked from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You will need to bring a shovel.

Pinellas Park (Pinellas County):

The Pinellas Park Police Department says city sandbag locations are now open.

Locations will operate from 8 a.m. until dusk. There is a limit of 10 bags per resident and a photo ID or utility bill is required.

Self-serve locations:

Helen Howarth Equestrian area: 6301 94th Ave.

Pinebrook Park: 7202 118th Ave. N

Broderick Recreation: 6101 66th Ave. N