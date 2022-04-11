Several Sarasota County mobile home parks approved for debris removal; others await response

Six of the 33 mobile home parks in need of assistance have been approved.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Some mobile home parks facing hardships with debris cleanup were just approved for assistance with debris removal from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), U.S. Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.) announced.

Six mobile home parks are now approved for debris removal. The assistance from FEMA comes more than a month since Hurricane Ian swept through southwest Florida, leaving behind damage and destruction.

"After advocacy from the county and my office, I'm pleased that FEMA recognized the serious challenges Sarasota County is facing as they work to remove a great volume of debris from Hurricane Ian on commercial properties," Steube said in a statement. "The approval of several policy waivers will have a big impact in helping our mobile home communities recover from the hurricane."

The six mobile home parks who will receive assistance include Alameda Isles Mobile Home Park, Lazy River Mobile Home Park, Polynesian Mobile Home Park, Harbor Isles Mobile Home Park, Harbor Cove Mobile Home Park and La Casa Mobile Home Park.

Only six of the 33 mobile home parks that need assistance are approved for assistance at this time, according to Sarasota County. Other mobile home parks in Sarasota County that were not approved for FEMA assistance with debris removal will be inspected and determined later.

Steube wrote a letter to FEMA back on Oct. 26 requesting assistance with debris removal and the demolition processes after the storm.