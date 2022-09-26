x
Hurricane

Sarasota County schools to close Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian

The district said that while no evacuations have been issued for the county at this time, those living in Level A should prepare to receive an evacuation alert.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Sarasota County Schools leaders said, out of an abundance of caution and to allow school buildings to be converted into shelters ahead of Hurricane Ian, classrooms will close Tuesday.

The district said that while no evacuations have been issued for the county at this time, those living in Level A should prepare to receive an evacuation alert Tuesday morning. 

“As we continue monitoring Hurricane Ian’s track and potential impacts, residents are encouraged to review their emergency plans and prepare their go-kits,” said Jonathan Lewis Sarasota County Administrator in a statement.

Hurricane Ian is currently forecast to become a major hurricane — Category 3 or above — by midweek as it approaches Florida. The Tampa Bay area currently is in the storm's forecast cone. 

Ahead of the storm, hurricane and storm surge watches have been issued. 

