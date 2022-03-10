SBA opens Tampa recovery center to help businesses impacted by Ian

The center will assist business owners affected by Hurricane Ian, from Sept. 23 onward, with applying for a disaster loan.

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Small Business Administration opened a center Monday in Tampa to help Florida businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian.

The Business Recovery Center will assist business owners affected by the storm, from Sept. 23 onward, with applying for a disaster loan. Customer service representatives will be there to answer questions about the loans and help with completing applications.

It's located at the Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center at 1907 East Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa. Until further notice, it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

What kind of help can businesses get?

Businesses and nonprofit organizations of any size can borrow up to $2 million for repairing or replacing damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets.

Applicants could get a loan amount increase of up to 20% of physical damages, as verified by the SBA, to fund disaster mitigation efforts, such as a safe room or storm shelter, sump pump and retaining walls.

For small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofits, the SBA offers Economic Injury Disaster Loans. This type of assistance is available regardless of whether the business suffered any physical property damage.

Who can apply for help?

Those who live in the disaster declaration area can apply for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster Loans from the SBA. This includes Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Orange, Osceola, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and Seminole counties.

Small businesses and most private nonprofits in the following adjacent counties can apply only for Economic Injury Disaster Loan: Brevard, Broward, Glades, Hendry, Highlands, Indian River, Lake, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Pasco, Sumter and Volusia.

Applicants can apply online under SBA declaration #17644.