CITRUS COUNTY, Fla.—A scam robocall claiming to be from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is making rounds throughout the county. It asks residents to confirm they have evacuated.

The sheriff’s office says this not them calling and it is a scam.

The call asks people to “press one” of they evacuated and to “press two” if they didn't, according to the sheriff’s office.

“As usual, scammers are trying any means possible to take advantage of people in the storm’s path. Please do not fall victim to this easy scam,” the sheriff’s office warned.

