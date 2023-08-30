SCHOOLS REOPENING: Tampa Bay-area districts announce plans after Idalia

See our county-by-county guide of Tampa Bay-area school reopenings after Hurricane Idalia.

TAMPA, Florida — Tampa Bay-area school districts closed this week in preparation for Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall Wednesday morning as a major Category 3 storm in Florida's Big Bend region.

Idalia brought strong wind, rain and major storm flooding throughout the Gulf Coast.

Because of the ongoing threats, local officials are urging families to continue to use caution as schools begin reopening throughout the region.

Here's a county-by-county guide of Tampa Bay-area school district reopenings after Hurricane Idalia.

Citrus County Schools will remain closed through Thursday, Aug. 31.

"Although wind and rain are beginning to subside, storm surge remains a threat through Wednesday. Water levels will continue to rise throughout the day, peaking at 4:30 p.m.," the district shared Wednesday afternoon.

The Hardee County School District will re-open for business as usual with all staff and students on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Highlands County Schools will remain closed on Wednesday and will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31.

Hernando County Schools will remain closed through Wednesday with plans to reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31. Several schools in the district are currently serving as shelters.

UPDATE: a few additional shelters have been added.

Hillsborough County leaders are still deciding whether conditions are safe enough to reopen schools on Thursday, Aug. 31. Several schools are still serving as shelters, and crews still need to assess damages on campus and clean the facilities.

A final decision is expected on Wednesday afternoon.



















Manatee County School District leaders are assessing this Wednesday afternoon whether schools will be ready to reopen. The district will provide an update after 5 p.m. today by mass notification calls and emails, online and on social media.



Pasco County leaders are meeting with emergency officials Wednesday afternoon to determine whether schools will reopen on Thursday, Aug. 31. An update will be provided online and on social media.



Pinellas County leaders are meeting with emergency officials to decide whether to reopen schools on Thursday, Aug. 31. A final decision will be posted on the district's website.







As originally planned, Polk County schools and offices will remain closed on Wednesday, Aug. 30, and Thursday, Aug. 31. Schools will reopen on Friday, Sept. 1.



Sarasota County School leaders have closed evacuation centers and are in the process of cleaning facilities to reopen schools on Thursday, Aug. 31. Transportation services, food services and after-school activities will resume on Thursday, as well.

Families and employees with concerns about returning on Thursday are urged to contact their school.