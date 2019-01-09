CLEARWATER, Fla. — When hurricanes threaten our area, those who are most vulnerable can be a huge concern.

Senior citizens and people with disabilities require extra help and prep during storms and evacuations.

“They are vulnerable people and sometimes they don’t have a lot of help,” director of business development for Executive Care, an at-home care company, Ryan Abremski said.

Every day, Abremski sees the extra care and help senior citizens need. He said he doesn’t want Dorian to be a repeat of two years ago.

“Unfortunately there were a lot of mistakes that happened with Irma throughout the state and unfortunately some people lost their lives because of those mistakes. So just being prepared, having a plan, getting things done ahead of time,” Abremski said.

Just like anyone else, senior citizens need a supply bag, all their important documents and enough food and water. But people who are elderly can also go to the pharmacy and make sure their medications are taken care of.

“With the hurricane approaching, there is an ability to request additional medication so they have a bigger supply of them,” Abremski explained.

If you have a loved one who is in an assisted living facility and you want to make sure their health and emergency protocols are up to legal standards, you can go to Florida Health Finder and search their location. When it comes to preps for senior citizens, being ready, regardless of what happens, is essential.

“Even if the storm doesn’t hit us, but you know what, everything is taken care of. We have all of our supplies set up, registered for the special needs shelter, and you know, if there’s another storm that comes, at least we’re ready for it,” Abremski said.

For residents who require consistent medical attention or have devices that require electricity like breathing machines, you can pre-register for a special needs shelter. For most counties you can find that information on the emergency management page.

