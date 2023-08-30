'Specialized teams' sent to put out house fire surrounded by Idalia flooding in St. Pete

SPFR Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Garth Swingle said in a statement that as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, "the situation remains dynamic."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Fire crews in St. Petersburg's Shore Acres neighborhood are working to access a house that broke out in flames Wednesday morning but say severe flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia continues to hinder their efforts.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue (SPFR) officials said a fire was reported at a home on Bayou Grande Boulevard in the coastal neighborhood of Shore Acres around 9:45 a.m.

As crews attempted to reach the residence, SPFR said they were met with severe flooding, creating "unique challenges" for emergency responders.

With the neighborhood reportedly submerged under Idalia's floodwaters, crews used small boats to quickly reach the home, where they rescued an occupant without injury.

SPFR Deputy Fire Marshal Lt. Garth Swingle said in a statement that as of 2 p.m. Wednesday, "the situation remains dynamic."

"Given the challenging circumstances posed by the flooding, we have deployed specialized teams with the necessary equipment to combat the fire and ensure the safety of both the residents and our first responders," the statement said, in part. "....responders are working diligently to bring the fire under control while taking every precaution to avoid further damage."

Swingle added the cause of the fire remains unknown.