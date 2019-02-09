TAMPA, Fla. — Silver Airways, the regional airline that operates flights throughout Florida and the Bahamas, canceled all flights out of Tampa International Airport until Wednesday morning.

The Tampa International Airport announced the cancellations Monday afternoon on Twitter.

The Silver Airways flights were among only a few canceled flights on the TPA website Monday afternoon. Most of those flights were to areas expected to be closer to the path of the storm.

TPA is asking travelers to check the status of their flights on its website.

Tampa International Airport, Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport will all continue operations, despite Hurricane Dorian.

Other airports around Florida adjusting operating hours and closing ahead of Hurricane Dorian:

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.