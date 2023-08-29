Is the Skyway Bridge open?

Evacuation orders are already in place for several Tampa Bay-area counties as Hurricane Idalia approaches.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Idalia continues to move through Florida as a Category 2 storm, evacuation orders are already in place for several Tampa Bay-area counties.

The National Hurricane Center forecasts the possibility of hurricane-force wind with a significant, "life-threatening" storm surge not out of the question.

As people continue to travel to safer areas, it's important to know which local bridges are open to traffic.

As of Tuesday evening, all major Tampa Bay area bridges, including the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, the Howard Frankland Bridge and the Courtney Campbell Causeway, remain open.

Tolls have also been waived for most major roads in the region to ease the evacuation process, including the Sunshine Skyway Bridge, Selmon Expressway, Veterans Expressway, Suncoast Parkway and the Interstate-4 Connector.

"You don't need to leave the state, you don't need to drive hundreds of miles, you don't have to try to outrun the storm," Gov. Ron DeSantis said on Monday. "If you get to a place that's higher ground in a safe structure, you can ride out the storm there and then go back to your home once the storm passes and all is clear."

If you aren't sure if an evacuation order has been issued where you live, you can find your evacuation zone using our county-by-county guide here.

So far, evacuations have been issued for certain low-lying areas of Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota counties.