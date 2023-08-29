SNAP benefits being released early for some in Hurricane Idalia's path

DCF says that eligible recipients will have the benefits automatically added to their EBT card.

Example video title will go here for this video

TAMPA, Fla. — Some Floridians in the path of Hurricane Idalia will have SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits released early, the Florida Department of Children and Families announced.

This applies to households that normally receive their September SNAP benefit between the 1st - 14th of the month. Benefits will automatically be added to EBT cards, so no special application is required.

"We know how helpful the early release of food assistance benefits can be for our SNAP recipients in purchasing non-perishable items in preparing for the storm or in replenishing food losses after the storm,” Secretary Shevaun Harris said in a statement.

"If you are in the path of this storm, it is important to finalize your preparations. The Department will do all that it can to support those impacted by this storm."

Funds are available starting today (Aug. 29) to people in these counties:

Alachua

Baker

Bay

Bradford

Brevard

Calhoun

Charlotte

Citrus

Clay

Collier

Columbia

DeSoto

Dixie

Duval

Flagler

Franklin

Gadsden

Gilchrist

Gulf

Hamilton

Hardee

Hernando

Hillsborough

Jefferson

Lafayette

Lake

Lee

Leon

Levy

Liberty

Madison

Manatee

Marion

Nassau

Osceola

Orange

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Putnam

Sarasota

Seminole

St. Johns

Sumter

Suwannee

Taylor

Union

Volusia

Wakulla