SNAP benefits being released early for some in Hurricane Idalia's path

TAMPA, Fla. — Some Floridians in the path of Hurricane Idalia will have SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits released early, the Florida Department of Children and Families announced.
This applies to households that normally receive their September SNAP benefit between the 1st - 14th of the month. Benefits will automatically be added to EBT cards, so no special application is required.
"We know how helpful the early release of food assistance benefits can be for our SNAP recipients in purchasing non-perishable items in preparing for the storm or in replenishing food losses after the storm,” Secretary Shevaun Harris said in a statement.
"If you are in the path of this storm, it is important to finalize your preparations. The Department will do all that it can to support those impacted by this storm."
Funds are available starting today (Aug. 29) to people in these counties:
- Alachua
- Baker
- Bay
- Bradford
- Brevard
- Calhoun
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Clay
- Collier
- Columbia
- DeSoto
- Dixie
- Duval
- Flagler
- Franklin
- Gadsden
- Gilchrist
- Gulf
- Hamilton
- Hardee
- Hernando
- Hillsborough
- Jefferson
- Lafayette
- Lake
- Lee
- Leon
- Levy
- Liberty
- Madison
- Manatee
- Marion
- Nassau
- Osceola
- Orange
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Polk
- Putnam
- Sarasota
- Seminole
- St. Johns
- Sumter
- Suwannee
- Taylor
- Union
- Volusia
- Wakulla
