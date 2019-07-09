ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — There's a good deal of value when people come together. In this case, it's hundreds of thousands of dollars worth toward relief efforts in the Bahamas after Hurricane Dorian.

The non-profit organization SOL Relief, which was started in 2017 to fly supplies to the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, announced it received a total of $272,428.88 in private donations as of Friday.

It will be matched, dollar-for-dollar, by John Auer, the CEO of St. Petersburg-based American Strategic Insurance Group.

The organization says Auer will continue to match donations up to $500,000 through mid-September.

"We are in awe of your generosity!" SOL Relief wrote on its Facebook page. "It’s wonderful to see our community rally together to support the people of the Bahamas!"

For the past week, SOL Relief has been flying in much-needed supplies to the Bahamas for areas hardest hit by the storm.

People interested in donating can do so on SOL Relief's website.

