ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- A St. Pete blogger who grew up in the Panhandle is asking you to help the people in her hometown.

Sarah Hinson is from the small town of Marianna in Jackson County. Many homes there and part of downtown are destroyed.

Hinson and her husband have already collected and delivered a U-Haul truck full of supplies to the area. They’d like to send another truckload up next weekend.

“There are thousands of people who don’t have a home to return to, or even a job. The schools are closed. The hospitals are closed,” Hinson said. “They probably won’t have power for months, and just think about that and what you would do in that case, and try to see what you can do to help.”

If you would like to help, Hinson is collecting chainsaws, water, food, gasoline, toiletries and many more items. You can see the full list on her blog or Instagram.

