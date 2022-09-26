St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport schedules last flight Tuesday morning

The airport is in a Pinellas County evacuation zone.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport is operating as normal Monday but has announced it will shut down to air traffic and customers Tuesday morning.

In a news release, officials said the last flight scheduled out of the Pinellas County airport is at 11:22 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27. The airport terminal building will close at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Airport leaders said the closure is necessary as the terminal building is located in the county's evacuation Zone A, which is being asked to leave starting at 6 p.m. Monday.

The airport will remain closed, at a minimum, until the evacuation order is lifted.

"We will provide an update when the airport terminal plans to reopen," a statement reads. "We will also provide updates regarding flight activity as our Airlines provide us with information. We advise passengers to monitor their airlines direct email and text communications for updated flight information."