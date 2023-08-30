St. Pete mayor talks Idalia impacts, path forward after the storm

ST PETERSBURG, Pa. — St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch updated residents on the impacts of Hurricane Idalia as the city faced rising water levels, massive flooding and closed bridges.
With a combination of storm surges and afternoon high tides expected to cause more dangerous flooding, city officials and staff are working fast to try to manage the impacts of Idalia on the city. This is especially for the low-lying, at-sea-level areas and roads which are more prone to flooding and high water.
Here are the things Welch covered in Wednesday's morning update:
- Idalia's main impact was storm surges. Low-lying areas are reporting significant flooding. As of the morning, we have seen 4-5 feet of storm surge around St. Pete.
- The Howard Frankland and Sunshine Skyway bridges are closed. Gandy Bridge is open. The Snell Isle Bridge and 40th Avenue Bridge are both closed.
- The beaches are closed.
- Some downed trees and several downed power lines have been reported through the Citizen Information Center.
Here is what city officials recommend residents do now:
- Stay off the roads and avoid contact with flood waters if possible.
- Be respectful of no-wake zones. It can cause significant damage to residential homes.
- If there is water in your home, stay out of any room where water has submerged electrical outlets or cords.
- Do not visit the St. Pete Pier or the St. Pete Municipal Marina until officials have further assessed their safety
And here's what residents can expect next now that Idalia has made landfall:
- Storm surges are expected to peak this afternoon around 2 p.m.
- Crews will make a more detailed assessment to look for damage, downed trees and scattered debris. For now, they ask that residents place any vegetative debris in their trash bins until further notice.
- City Brush Sites will open at noon Wednesday for those that can safely travel, except for the 1000 62nd Ave. NE location.
- Stay alert and wait to leave your home until the evacuation order has been lifted.