With Subtropical Storm Alberto expected to bring heavy rain to the Tampa Bay area, leaders in Manatee County aren’t taking any chances.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, officials warned residents about localized flooding and standing water.

"We’re primarily concerned with the amount of rain we’ve received over last two weeks on top of a forecast that is predicting between 4 and 8 inches of rain and in some areas up to 12 inches of rain between tonight and Tuesday," said Public Safety Director Robert Smith. "We’re asking for a declaration of emergency because the worst of rain is slated to hit in the middle of the long holiday weekend."

Commissioners voted unanimously for the local state of emergency that will allow county staff to perform any emergency actions needed during the storm.

Instead of making plans to lie in the sand this Memorial Day weekend, people in Manatee County are picking it up. Mike Kenyan was one of them.

“I never take chances, it’s always the best thing to be prepared,” said Kenyan.

As the storm moves into the area, officials will be focused on flood-prone areas including the Centre Lakes subdivision and the Shadybrook condominiums.

While we found several homes prepared with sandbags, Dan Barstow says he doesn’t think sandbags will be enough. The entire neighborhood flooded last year during heavy rain before hurricane season.

“Our house got 4 feet of water in it. We just got back into our home about a month ago. This has never happened to us before."

For now, Manatee County says there are no plans for evacuations or shelters

Residents can pick up sandbags in Manatee County from 8 am-5 pm Saturday at Manatee County Transit & Fleet Facility, 2411 Tallevast Road.

Residents are limited to 10 sandbags per household.

The county will also be posting updates online through their emergency alert service called Code Red.

For more information on emergency plans in Manatee County, click here.

