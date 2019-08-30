MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County has declared a local state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian, joining Manatee and Hernando Counties with their declarations Friday morning.

Highlands, Hillsborough, Hardee and Pasco counties had already done so.

The City of Venice has also declared a state of emergency.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has already issued a state-level emergency declaration for counties that may be in the storm's path.

The new local declarations allow the county administrator and emergency management director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community.

This includes: ordering evacuations, performing public work, making emergency purchases, renting equipment, hiring workers and using volunteers.

The local state of emergency will be in effect for seven days or until rescinded by the county administrator.

